|
Kip Moore Streams 'The Journey To Slowheart' Documentary (Week in Review)
.
Kip Moore Streams 'The Journey To Slowheart' Documentary was a Top 10 story on Wednesday: (Radio.com) (Radio.com) Kip Moore is giving fans an intimate glimpse into the creation of his third album, Slowheart with the 33-minute documentary The Journey To Slowheart. The film takes viewers to Moore's hometown in Tifton, Georgia to share the singer's backstory. It also follows Moore during his journey earlier this year. The Journey To Slowheart includes interviews with family and friends, who shed light on the singer's slow and steady rise to fame. In addition, the camera follows Moore as he takes a break from music and travels for several months in early 2017. He said these travels helped inspire him to create Slowheart. "I gotta be surrounded by people that are moved by the small things," Moore said. "We're always talking about dreams because that keeps us alive, that's what keeps our blood pumping." In an Instagram post announcing the film, Moore wrote, "I never knew that purposely taking a break from music, would bring me back to the core of why I fell in love with it in the first place." "We never intended to make a documentary about these travels or the Slowheart record," he added. "PJ and I have been taking surf trips together for years…He just finally figured out how to turn on a camera and focus his energy on that instead of xbox. Thanks PJ (@lifeinrewindfilms) for being the friend you've been through the years and always shooting me straight. Hope you guys enjoy this! Cheers." Watch The Journey To Slowheart in its entirety - here.
The Journey To Slowheart includes interviews with family and friends, who shed light on the singer's slow and steady rise to fame. In addition, the camera follows Moore as he takes a break from music and travels for several months in early 2017. He said these travels helped inspire him to create Slowheart.
"I gotta be surrounded by people that are moved by the small things," Moore said. "We're always talking about dreams because that keeps us alive, that's what keeps our blood pumping."
In an Instagram post announcing the film, Moore wrote, "I never knew that purposely taking a break from music, would bring me back to the core of why I fell in love with it in the first place."
"We never intended to make a documentary about these travels or the Slowheart record," he added. "PJ and I have been taking surf trips together for years…He just finally figured out how to turn on a camera and focus his energy on that instead of xbox. Thanks PJ (@lifeinrewindfilms) for being the friend you've been through the years and always shooting me straight. Hope you guys enjoy this! Cheers." Watch The Journey To Slowheart in its entirety - here.
• AC/DC Legend Malcolm Young's Funeral Details Revealed
• Linkin Park Reportedly Kicked Out Of AMAs After Winning Award
• Steely Dan's Donald Fagen Sueing Walter Becker's Estate
• Black Sabbath Release Video Of Final 'Iron Man' Performance
• Bob Seger Talks Health Issues And New Glenn Frey Inspired Album
• Rolling Stones Stream Performance Of Rock and Roll Classic
• Death Cab for Cutie Release First-Ever Live Show For 20th Anniversary
• Pearl Jam Stream Live Video For New Concert Film
• Dallas Gets New Alternative Rock Station ALT 103.7
• Guns N' Roses Rock AC/DC Classics In Tribute To Malcolm Young
• Eagles Announce North American Spring Tour
• KISS' Paul Stanley Slams Marilyn Manson For Charles Manson Cover
• Geezer Butler Looking Towards Music Life After Black Sabbath
• U2 Streaming New Song 'American Soul' Featuring Kendrick Lamar
• Singled Out: Jacob Cade's What's Your Problem
• Partridge Family Star David Cassidy Dead At 67
• Khalid Details Recent Groping By a Fan
• Garth Brooks Discusses CMA Lip Sync Controversy
• Macklemore Is Very Proud Of His Naked Justin Bieber Painting
• Luis Fonsi And Demi Lovato Release 'Echame La Culpa' Video
• Meek Mill Continues Thanksgiving Tradition From Prison
• Keith Urban Song Is The Most Played At Waffle House
• Diana Ross Receivers Lifetime Achievement AMAs Honor
• Pink Performs Gravity-Defying 'Beautiful Trauma' in Downtown L.A.
• Selena Gomez Goes Blonde For AMAs 'Wolves' Performance
• Jay Z Pens Op-Ed About Meek Mill's Probation Sentence
• John Legend and Chrissy Teigen Are Expecting
• Post Malone 'Bentleys and Beerbongs' Album Coming Very Soon
• Blake Shelton's Friends React To 'Sexiest Man Alive' Honor
• Taylor Swift Used In TV Traffic Report
• Bob Seger - I Knew You When (5 Star)
• Root 66: Professor Louie and the Crowmatix - The Lost Band Tracks
• Santa's Jukebox: Tav Falco - A Tav Falco Christmas
• Guns N' Roses Week: Chinese Democracy
• Guns N' Roses Week: Our Greatest Arena Band (Live Nov 2017)
• Guns N' Roses Week: Use Your Illusion I and II
• Guns N' Roses Week: Defiant and Deconstructed
• Paul Maged - Light Years Away
• Sites and Sounds: Phoenix Concert Calendar For November
• San Francisco String Trio - May I Introduce to You
• Joecephus and the George Jonestown Massacre - 5 Minutes to Live: A Tribute to Johnny Cash
• Coral the Merknight vs. SEARANTULA - It Weaves a Web of Metal
• Sites and Sounds: Monster of Rock Cruise 2018
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.