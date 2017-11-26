|
Noel Gallagher Questions Radiohead's Rock Cred (Week in Review)
.
Noel Gallagher Questions Radiohead's Rock Cred was a Top 10 story on Wednesday: (Gibson) Ah, where would the music press be without the weekly Gallagher soundbite? This week's newsworthy headline is from older brother Noel Gallagher, who's newest solo album Who Built The Moon? is set to release this Friday. Reviewing Noel's single 'Fort Knox,' brother Liam tweeted that it "sounds like Christina Aguilera," scoffing at the tunes "riveting lyrics" (there are none in the primarily instrumental track). Now, surprisingly, Noel Gallagher's found a different target to aim his witty vitriol - Radiohead, whose cerebral experimentation couldn't be further from Oasis' pub-rock anthems. He's poked fun at Thom Yorke and Co. before, once saying, "I reckon if Thom Yorke f****** s*** into a light bulb… it'd probably get 9 out of 10." He has also previously claimed that his cat is more rock n' roll than Radiohead and in a feature in today's Irish Independent, he confirmed it, saying, "Absolutely. Boots is a f***king demon." Of course, he's not completely against Radiohead, saying, "listen, they have done some great stuff," thought they "weren't a party band." Read more - here.
Now, surprisingly, Noel Gallagher's found a different target to aim his witty vitriol - Radiohead, whose cerebral experimentation couldn't be further from Oasis' pub-rock anthems. He's poked fun at Thom Yorke and Co. before, once saying, "I reckon if Thom Yorke f****** s*** into a light bulb… it'd probably get 9 out of 10."
He has also previously claimed that his cat is more rock n' roll than Radiohead and in a feature in today's Irish Independent, he confirmed it, saying, "Absolutely. Boots is a f***king demon." Of course, he's not completely against Radiohead, saying, "listen, they have done some great stuff," thought they "weren't a party band." Read more - here.
• AC/DC Legend Malcolm Young's Funeral Details Revealed
• Linkin Park Reportedly Kicked Out Of AMAs After Winning Award
• Steely Dan's Donald Fagen Sueing Walter Becker's Estate
• Black Sabbath Release Video Of Final 'Iron Man' Performance
• Bob Seger Talks Health Issues And New Glenn Frey Inspired Album
• Rolling Stones Stream Performance Of Rock and Roll Classic
• Death Cab for Cutie Release First-Ever Live Show For 20th Anniversary
• Pearl Jam Stream Live Video For New Concert Film
• Dallas Gets New Alternative Rock Station ALT 103.7
• Guns N' Roses Rock AC/DC Classics In Tribute To Malcolm Young
• Eagles Announce North American Spring Tour
• KISS' Paul Stanley Slams Marilyn Manson For Charles Manson Cover
• Geezer Butler Looking Towards Music Life After Black Sabbath
• U2 Streaming New Song 'American Soul' Featuring Kendrick Lamar
• Singled Out: Jacob Cade's What's Your Problem
• Partridge Family Star David Cassidy Dead At 67
• Khalid Details Recent Groping By a Fan
• Garth Brooks Discusses CMA Lip Sync Controversy
• Macklemore Is Very Proud Of His Naked Justin Bieber Painting
• Luis Fonsi And Demi Lovato Release 'Echame La Culpa' Video
• Meek Mill Continues Thanksgiving Tradition From Prison
• Keith Urban Song Is The Most Played At Waffle House
• Diana Ross Receivers Lifetime Achievement AMAs Honor
• Pink Performs Gravity-Defying 'Beautiful Trauma' in Downtown L.A.
• Selena Gomez Goes Blonde For AMAs 'Wolves' Performance
• Jay Z Pens Op-Ed About Meek Mill's Probation Sentence
• John Legend and Chrissy Teigen Are Expecting
• Post Malone 'Bentleys and Beerbongs' Album Coming Very Soon
• Blake Shelton's Friends React To 'Sexiest Man Alive' Honor
• Taylor Swift Used In TV Traffic Report
• Bob Seger - I Knew You When (5 Star)
• Root 66: Professor Louie and the Crowmatix - The Lost Band Tracks
• Santa's Jukebox: Tav Falco - A Tav Falco Christmas
• Guns N' Roses Week: Chinese Democracy
• Guns N' Roses Week: Our Greatest Arena Band (Live Nov 2017)
• Guns N' Roses Week: Use Your Illusion I and II
• Guns N' Roses Week: Defiant and Deconstructed
• Paul Maged - Light Years Away
• Sites and Sounds: Phoenix Concert Calendar For November
• San Francisco String Trio - May I Introduce to You
• Joecephus and the George Jonestown Massacre - 5 Minutes to Live: A Tribute to Johnny Cash
• Coral the Merknight vs. SEARANTULA - It Weaves a Web of Metal
• Sites and Sounds: Monster of Rock Cruise 2018
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.