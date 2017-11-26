Now, surprisingly, Noel Gallagher's found a different target to aim his witty vitriol - Radiohead, whose cerebral experimentation couldn't be further from Oasis' pub-rock anthems. He's poked fun at Thom Yorke and Co. before, once saying, "I reckon if Thom Yorke f****** s*** into a light bulb… it'd probably get 9 out of 10."

He has also previously claimed that his cat is more rock n' roll than Radiohead and in a feature in today's Irish Independent, he confirmed it, saying, "Absolutely. Boots is a f***king demon." Of course, he's not completely against Radiohead, saying, "listen, they have done some great stuff," thought they "weren't a party band." Read more - here.