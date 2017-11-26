Pentatonix and Jennifer Hudson Release 'How Great Thou Art'

The moment is taken from the upcoming A Very Pentatonix Christmas holiday TV special, set to air on Nov. 27 at 10pm ET/PT on NBC. The special will be shown again on Dec. 6 at 8pm ET/PT.

The group has a very busy holiday season on tap, starting with the deluxe reissue of the 2016 release, A Pentatonix Christmas Deluxe, which is available now.

The vocal band is set to launch "A Pentatonix Christmas Tour" on Dec. 3, which commences with three sold-out shows at the Chicago Theatre. Watch the video and see the full list of concert dates - here.