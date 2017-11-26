Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Queen, Rush and Doors Lead Record Store Day Offerings (Week in Review)

Queen

Queen, Rush and Doors Lead Record Store Day Offerings was a Top 10 story on Wednesday: (Gibson) It's almost Thanksgiving, and that means the latest edition of Record Store Day's Black Friday is on the way. Per usual, a broad range of limited-edition vinyl records will arrive exclusively in independent record stores on Black Friday (Nov. 24), including releases from Queen, Rush, Paul McCartney, Iggy Pop, the Grateful Dead, Blue Oyster Cult and the Doors, to name a handful.

McCartney will release two seven-inch singles on Black Friday, both of which include a version of his holiday tune, "Wonderful Christmastime," with the Roots on the A-side. One single is pressed on red vinyl and has Norah Jones performing "Peace" on the B-Side, and the other arrives on green vinyl and has the Decemberists covering Big Star's "Jesus Christ" on the back.

Queen will offer up a 12-inch single with their hits "We Are the Champions" and "We Will Rock You" on Black Friday. The release also honors the 40th anniversary of Queen's News of the World record.

The Doors' release is a remastered, two-LP edition of the group's 1970 Absolutely Live album arriving on midnight-blue vinyl.

Rush will unleash a seven-inch single with "Closer to the Heart" backed with "Madrigal" on Black Friday. Both songs are off their 1977 album, A Farewell to Kings. - here.

Gibson.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Gibson.com - Excerpted here with permission.

