Rhett sees holidays as an opportunity for Willa to learn about the culture of her birth nation. "You know, Willa's a little bit too young to understand a lot of things. So I think once she gets to the age where she starts to ask questions like, 'Where am I legitimately from? What kind of holidays do they celebrate in Uganda?'

"I would love to start incorporating a ton of her culture into our lifestyle because, you know, we're celebrating Thanksgiving and Christmas and Fourth of July," Rhett said in a press release. "And when she starts asking those questions, I would love for her to start knowing and learning about her culture as well." Read more - here.