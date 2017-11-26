Vic Mensa Adds String Section For 'The Late Show' Appearance

On Monday night, Mensa brought his new material to The Late Show and performed "We Could Be Free" with a strings section. Clad in a navy tailcoat with gold applique, Mensa's dramatic arrangement featured backup singers wearing robes emblazoned with the words "Police Brutality," "Sexual Abuse," "Domestic Violence" and "Mass Incarceration."

"We could be free /If we only knew we were slaves to the pains of each other," Mensa sang. "One thing I believe I can learn /To see my enemy as my brother." Watch the moving performance - here.