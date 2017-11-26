Young passed away November 18 at the age of 64 following a lengthy battle with dementia. News.com.au reports the funeral is expected to be attended by the extended Young family, who lost Malcolm's older brother George - the co-founder of The Easybeats - just last month at the age of 70.

It is believed his family, who have always shunned the public spotlight, has requested the service not be broadcast so they can mourn the late rocker privately.

Young's funeral will be held at 11am on the same day as the ARIA Awards, the annual celebration of Australian music; many members of the industry are expected to attend the service. - here.