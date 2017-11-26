Bob Seger Talks Health Issues And New Glenn Frey Inspired Album

'Let's face it: I've been singing real hard for 52 years," Seger said to paper. 'That's a strain on the upper shoulders and neck. And I guess I finally just popped one out."

Symptoms began during a September 12 show in Rochester, NY. Seger says he felt a tingling in his hands and numbness around his body. Ultimately he was 'dragging a leg," a sign of potential neurological problems. After the diagnosis, Seger continued touring until the condition grew too serious.

'It was nerve-racking to go up there every night, singing as hard as I could," Seger says. 'But I thought, 'You know, I can do it. I'll take care of this after the tour.'"

Today, he rates the pain at 8 on a scale from one to ten. As he recovers from surgery, he proudly discusses I Knew You When, his 18th studio album set for release this Friday. The record was written and recorded in tribute to his late friend, Eagles co-founder Glenn Frey, who passed away last year. Read more - here.