Khalid Details Recent Groping By a Fan

"I go to talk to a fan and she grabs my ass, how f—in old are we???," the singer tweeted last night (Nov. 19). "I love interacting and talking to fans but I also love respecting others so don't disrespect me when I'm being nice," he continued.

Fans quickly responded to the posts, asking what happened next. "I left," Khalid said. "I ignored it bc I don't like showing anger in front of anyone… Sexual assault/harassment happens on both ends and you're right. It's unacceptable," he responded to another fan.

"One s—ty person isn't going to keep me away from anybody, I really love u guys," Khalid added. "Spoke about it bc it can happen to anybody!"

Khalid continued to speak on the incident:"I don't want someone grabbing on me that I don't know lol some people are weird." See the tweets, without explicit language, - here.