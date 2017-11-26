Pearl Jam Stream Live Video For New Concert Film

The lead single from the Seattle band's second album, "Vs.", hit No. 3 on the US Billboard Mainstream Rock Chart while the project debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, where it remained for its first five weeks.

Directed by Danny Clinch, "Let's Play Two" captures footage from the final two shows of the band's 2016 North American tour at Wrigley Field in Chicago, IL.

The film's title pays tribute to the late Cubs great Ernie Banks, who shared his love of the game with his legendary catchphrase: "It's a beautiful day for a ballgame…let's play two!"

"The first time you walk into Wrigley Field," says frontman and lifelong Chicago Cubs fan Eddie Vedder, "it's like stepping into Oz." Watch the video - here.