Rolling Stones Stream Performance Of Rock and Roll Classic

Captured on the BBC's "Saturday Club" program on October 26, 1963, the tune is one of eight songs on the project that the band have never recorded or released commercially.

Due December 1, "On Air" delivers a collection of live recordings of the group between 1963 to 1965 from a variety of BBC shows from the era. "Roll Over Beethoven" is the third song previewed from the set, following a 1963 take on Chuck Berry's "Come On" and a 1965 run-through of their own signature hit, "(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction."

"On Air" will be available as an 18-track single CD, 2LP and 32-track deluxe 2CD editions. - here.