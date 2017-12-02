Iron Maiden Expand Legacy Of The Beast Tour

Set to begin in Tallinn, Estonia on May 26, the band will now play second shows in Helsinki, FI (May 29), Paris, FR (Jul 6) and London, UK (Aug 11) "due to phenomenal demand."

The 2018 run will see Iron Maiden mix headline shows with festival appearances - including Sweden Rock, Italy's Firenze Rocks, Austria's Novarock, Belgium's Graspop Metal Meeting, France's Hellfest and Hungary's Volt Festival, among others.

Special guests Killswitch Engage will join the group on headline dates from May 26 to July 1 inclusive, and in the UK from July 31 to August 10 inclusive; guests on other shows are currently being finalized and will be announced soon.

According to Iron Maiden manager Rod Smallwood, the set list will cover a large selection of 80s material with a handful of surprises from later albums to add diversity. "As our fans know, we've been following a particular touring cycle ever since Bruce Dickinson and Adrian Smith rejoined Maiden at the start of the millennium, alternating new album tours with 'History/Hits' tours," explains Smallwood. "We enjoy working this way for many reasons, not least because it gives the band a chance to play both new material and the older favourites which we know fans like to hear. It keeps things fresh, not just for the fans but for the band too." See the dates and tour promo video - here.