Sara Evans has been singing country music since she was just 4-years-old and always knew that she wanted to be a performer. She explained how her upbringing helped groom her for the competitive industry, 'Being a farm kid and being from the country, I'm truly a country girl and it definitely taught me the work ethic that I would need to pursue this career." Connecting with her fans is the most important thing, "It truly is the love of performing. Especially when you have a chance to perform something for someone." She adds, "That's my prayer before each show, I want somebody to go home feeling happy."

Justin Moore never had childhood aspirations to be a singer, he was interested in sports since childhood. He opened up about a conversation he had as a teenager with his dad where he suggested that Moore think about being a country artist, 'You can do that? I thought people were born and bread to do that. I didn't think it happened to normal people." The singer/songwriter went to college for two weeks, decided then and there he wanted to a singer and never looked back. Moore has been performing in front of audiences ever since, 'I got into this to have fans sing back songs to me that I wrote." Read more - here.