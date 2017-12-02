Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

It's Time For Straight Talk With Sara Evans And Justin Moore (Week in Review)

.
It's Time For Straight Talk With Sara Evans And Justin Moore was a Top 10 story on Monday: (Radio.com) (Radio.com) All this month we'll be checking in with your favorite country artists out on the road as part of the "It's Time For Straight Talk" series. In this next installment we talk with Sara Evans, Justin Moore and Lindsay Ell on how they came to be country musicians and what keeps them grounded while out on the road.

Sara Evans has been singing country music since she was just 4-years-old and always knew that she wanted to be a performer. She explained how her upbringing helped groom her for the competitive industry, 'Being a farm kid and being from the country, I'm truly a country girl and it definitely taught me the work ethic that I would need to pursue this career." Connecting with her fans is the most important thing, "It truly is the love of performing. Especially when you have a chance to perform something for someone." She adds, "That's my prayer before each show, I want somebody to go home feeling happy."

Justin Moore never had childhood aspirations to be a singer, he was interested in sports since childhood. He opened up about a conversation he had as a teenager with his dad where he suggested that Moore think about being a country artist, 'You can do that? I thought people were born and bread to do that. I didn't think it happened to normal people." The singer/songwriter went to college for two weeks, decided then and there he wanted to a singer and never looked back. Moore has been performing in front of audiences ever since, 'I got into this to have fans sing back songs to me that I wrote." Read more - here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

Sara Evans Music, DVDs, Books and more

Sara Evans T-shirts and Posters

More Sara Evans News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


It's Time For Straight Talk With Sara Evans And Justin Moore

Sara Evans Shares Performance Of Sam Smith's 'Lay Me Down'


More Stories for Sara Evans

Sara Evans Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Eagles Add Dates To North American Tour- Prince's Last Year The Focus Of New Documentary- Black Sabbath Release Video Of Final Children Of The Grave Performance- more

Recap: Foo Fighters Tribute To AC/DC's Malcolm Young Streaming Online- Iron Maiden Expand Legacy Of The Beast Tour- Stolen John Lennon Items Found Half A World Away- more

Black Sabbath's Tony Iommi Update On Cancer Status- New TV Special To Remember Tom Petty, Chuck Berry, Glen Campbell- Radiohead Address Inquest Into Drum Tech's Death- more

Page Too:
Kelly Clarkson's Home Was Burglarized- DMX Takes Guilty Plea To $1.7 Million In Tax Evasion- Louis Tomlinson Streams New Single- Ed Sheeran And Beyonce Duet- more

Page Too Rewind: Sugarland Confirm Reunion And Working On New Music- Migos' 'Culture 2' Album Coming Very Soon- N.E.R.D Reveals Release Details For Comeback Album- more

Russell Simmons Resigns Following Sexual Assault Allegations- Selena Gomez Talks Justin Bieber and the Weeknd Relationships- Taylor Swift's 'Reputation' Goes Streaming- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Black Sabbath Release Video Of Final Children Of The Grave Performance

Neil Young Launches Massive Online Archive

The Script Release 'Arms Open' Video For Foster Youth

Joan Jett Documentary Premiere Announced

Queen Stream The American Dream Documentary Clip

A Foreign Affair Release 'Passing Through' Video

Rave On: The Buddy Holly Story Goes Digital

Prince's Last Year The Focus Of New Documentary

New Found Glory Release '20 Years From Now' Video

U2 and Saoirse Ronan Plan A Very Irish 'Saturday Night Live'

Eagles Add New Dates To North American Tour

Tommy Emmanuel Releases Looking Forward To The Past Video

Black Sabbath's Tony Iommi Update On Cancer Status

New TV Special To Remember Tom Petty, Chuck Berry, Glen Campbell

Radiohead Address Inquest Into Drum Tech's Death

Original Dixie Dregs Lineup Announce First Tour In 40 Years

• more

Page Too News Stories
Kelly Clarkson's Home Was Burglarized

Demi Lovato Gets Married In 'Tell Me You Love Me' Video

Cardi B and Juicy J Team For Raunchy Track 'Kamasutra'

Kanye West Makes Rare Appearance At Chrissy Teigen's Birthday Bash

Gwen Stefani Talks Blake Shelton Christmas Duets

Camila Cabello Strips Down For 'Havana' Performance

Flo Rida Releases 'Hola' Music Video Featuring Maluma

DMX Takes Guilty Plea To $1.7 Million In Tax Evasion

Louis Tomlinson Streams New Solo Single 'Miss You'

Ed Sheeran And Beyonce Deliver Their 'Perfect' Duet

Blake Shelton Posts Message To Students After Fatal Car Crash

Vic Mensa Featured In Premiere Episode Of Christian Scott's Refined Players

Beastie Boys Star Supports Women Accusing Father Of Sexual Misconduct

Russell Simmons Resigns Following Sexual Assault Allegations

Selena Gomez Talks Justin Bieber and the Weeknd Relationships

Taylor Swift's 'Reputation' Added To Streaming Services

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Rock Reads: Beer Drinkers and Hell Raisers: The Rise of Motorhead

Rock Reads: Holiday Gift Guide Edition

Timothy B. Schmit - Leap of Faith

Bob Seger - I Knew You When (5 Star)

Root 66: Professor Louie and the Crowmatix - The Lost Band Tracks

Santa's Jukebox: Tav Falco - A Tav Falco Christmas

Guns N' Roses Week: Chinese Democracy

Guns N' Roses Week: Our Greatest Arena Band (Live Nov 2017)

Guns N' Roses Week: Use Your Illusion I and II

Guns N' Roses Week: Defiant and Deconstructed

Paul Maged - Light Years Away

Sites and Sounds: Phoenix Concert Calendar For November

San Francisco String Trio - May I Introduce to You

Noise Ratio - Songs on Fire

Joecephus and the George Jonestown Massacre - 5 Minutes to Live: A Tribute to Johnny Cash

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.