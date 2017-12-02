Migos' 'Culture 2' Album Coming Very Soon

The revelation that the hip-hop power trio's highly anticipated follow-up to Culture will arrive early next year was made in a recent New York Times profile of the group's record label, Quality Control.

The January timetable is the latest of many release dates for the album, which the group has been promising for months. Migos did share the album's first single, "Motor Sport," featuring Cardi B. and Nicki Minaj, last month. Read more - here.