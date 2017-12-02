Noel Gallagher Has Unexpected Influence On New Album

In recent interviews to promote the album over the last month, Gallagher has detailed how the album came together with producer David Homes at the helm and how Kanye West - that's right - Yeezy himself - influenced the album's second single 'Fort Knox.' Speaking to Rolling Stone, Gallagher said, "On the day that Kanye released that track 'Fade,' it f*****' blew my mind. And I go into the studio and I'm going, 'Wow, have you f*****' heard this Kanye track?' ... I've always loved that track by him called 'Power.'"

Gallagher was initially unreceptive to Holmes' suggestion that he try to create something similar, until Holmes persuaded him to write a song that Kanye could guest on. According to Gallagher, "there's no singing on it is we had this idea we were going to send it to Kanye."

While it was done as just a joke, in a more recent interview with Noisey, Gallagher has now officially invited Kanye to guest on the song, saying, "If you're listening Kanye, and want to put a little rap on it, be my guest." Read more - here.