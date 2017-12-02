Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Stolen John Lennon Personal Items Found Half A World Away (Week in Review)

.
Stolen John Lennon Personal Items Found Half A World Away was a Top 10 story on Monday: (Gibson) In a strange case of music memorabilia crime, over a 100 items belonging to the late Beatle John Lennon, stolen from his widow Yoko Ono in New York in 2006, have been recovered by German police in Berlin.

The items - which include two pairs of Lennon's famous circular glasses, three diaries, sheet music and a cigarette case - came to the attention of German police after they were contacted by an administrator handling bankruptcy proceedings for a German auction house. The lawyers who were going through the firm's stock found items from Lennon's estate and brought them to the attention of the authorities, handing them over this July.

According to reports, one man has been arrested as part of the investigation, while another individual, reportedly a former employee of Ono, is also thought to be involved. As per a Reuters report, an entry in one of the diaries is Lennon's final diary entry, made on the day he was killed. - here.

Gibson.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Gibson.com - Excerpted here with permission.

