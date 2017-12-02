ABC News reports Young - who passed away November 18 at the age of 64 following a lengthy battle with dementia - was remembered as both a legendary guitarist and humble friend by those in attendance.

The guitarist's longtime AC/DC bandmates Brian Johnson and Phil Rudd were on hand alongside members of the Australian rock community, including Jimmy Barnes and Rose Tattoo vocalist Angry Anderson as fans lined the streets outside the cathedral.

Young's beloved Gretsch guitar, nicknamed "the beast", rested on top of his coffin during the service. Members from Young's family did not speak, but thanked mourners for their support with a statement in a program that included a customized guitar pick as a tribute.

"Malcom's family thank you for your love, support and overwhelming outpouring of kindness during this time," read the program insert. "They ask that you remember Malcolm as a man who was generous and had immense talent. His enormous legacy to his family and the music industry worldwide will never be forgotten." The service was followed by a private family burial. Read more - here.