Bruno Mars The Big Winner At 2017 BET Soul Train Awards

While Mars was the crowned victor, the night was a good one for Sisters With Voices who were honored with the Soul Train Lady of Soul award. It was the first award SWV received in their 25-year career.

Other highlights included Toni Braxton, the night's Don Cornelius Legend Award winner, and her mesmerizing medley of 'He Wasn't Man Enough for Me," 'You're Making Me High" and 'Love Shoulda Brought You Home" as well as Keyshia Cole's performance of 'Incapable." See the complete winners list from the 2017 BET Soul Train Awards - here.