Echo & The Bunnymen Announce New Album and Tour

Posting on their social media, the band announced the imminent arrival of their newest album, saying, "We're proud to announce our brand new studio album and some very special UK tour dates, culminating at London's Royal Albert Hall! The Stars, The Oceans & The Moon will be released in May 2018 and will feature Bunnymen classics transformed and new songs with strings and things attached."

Their tour will see Echo & The Bunnymen tour the UK, playing some of the country's finest venues. The tour kicks off at Usher Hall in Edinburgh, Scotland on May 23rd. Read more - here.