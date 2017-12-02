Judas Priest Preview Title Song To New Album 'Firepower'

The band are also giving fans the first look at the cover art for their 18th studio record, which was produced by Andy Sneap and Tom Allom; the project marks the follow-up to 2014's "Redeemer Of Souls."

The group will launch "Firepower" on a spring North American tour - with guests Saxon and Black Star Riders - on March 13 in Wilkes Barre, PA.

Judas Priest are among the nominees currently under consideration for induction into the 2018 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame.

Fans can vote for their favorite nominees daily until December 5 at rockhall.com as part of creating a "fan's ballot" for Rock Hall voting members.

The 2018 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame inductees will be announced next month and the ceremony will take place at the Public Auditorium in Cleveland, OH on April 14. - here.