Red Hot Chili Peppers' Chad Smith Has Fun With Will Ferrell Crack

Smith was introducing a song when the heckler shouted out Ferrell's name, eliciting an instant "Shut up!" from the drummer, who then knocked over a mic stand and stormed offstage.

Smith's resemblance to Ferrell is a long-running joke, with the two having a drum battle and hosting a quinceanera for charity together. Smith returned after chants of "We want Chad" rang out through the venue. Accosting the heckler, who turned out to be a fellow drummer and fan.

"I'm not Will Ferrell, you idiot!," Smith yelled back, before admitting that he loved it in an NSFW response. Check out video of the incident - here.