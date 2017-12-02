Tool, A Perfect Circle, Avenged Sevenfold Lead Festival Lineup

The three-day festival will be held on May 18-20 at Mapfre Stadium in Columbus, Ohio.Maynard James Keenan is set to take the stage twice as he is playing sets with both of his bands, Tool and A Perfect Circle.

Additional acts scheduled to play the festival include Godsmack, Stone Sour, Breaking Benjamin, Three Days Grace, Stone Temple Pilots, Machine Gun Kelly, Bullet For My Valentine, The Used, Underoath, Black Veil Brides, Asking Alexandria, I Prevail, Greta Van Fleet, Yelawolf, Trivium, Body Count, Quicksand, Baroness, Andrew W.K., Atreyu, Anti-Flag, The Bronx, 10 Years, Senses Fail and more.