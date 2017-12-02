Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

AC/DC's Bon Scott Didn't Die The Way People Think Claims Author (Week in Review)

AC/DC's Bon Scott Didn't Die The Way People Think Claims Author was a Top 10 story on Wednesday: The author of the new biography "Bon: The Last Highway: The Untold Story Of Bon Scott And AC/DC's Back In Black" claims that the late rock legend's cause of death is different than what is popularly believed.

Classic Rock featured an excerpt from the recently released book and they report that the author Jesse Fink believes that Scott died from a heroin overdoes and not alcohol poisoning.

Jesse Fink, the author of a new book about AC/DC's Bon Scott claims that the singer died as a result of heroin and not alcohol poisoning. He based his beliefs on follow-up interviews with UFO's Paul Chapman and Pete Way on information they revealed to the publications editor Geoff Barton back in 2005.

In addition to speaking with the UFO stars, Fink also interviewed Scott's former girlfriend Margaret 'Silver' Smith, and reportedly uncovered new information about the night Scott died.

Fink tells Classic Rock: "I spoke to both Chapman and Way for many hours, going over the sequence of events that Barton had laid out in his piece for Classic Rock. And what I discovered, the deeper I looked into it, was that Chapman and Way's stories actually held up when it came to important, substantive details.

"Silver Smith and Joe Fury didn't deny that Chapman was phoned with the news Bon was dead, and that Chapman then called Way to get a number for AC/DC." Read their report - here.

AC/DC Music, DVDs, Books and more

AC/DC T-shirts and Posters

More AC/DC News

