A Day To Remember Announce Anniversary Tour

The band will be joined the tour by special guests Papa Roach, Falling In Reverse and The Devil Wears Prada and tickets are scheduled to go on sale this Friday, December 1 at 10 am EST at ADTR.com.

The tour will be kicking off on February 20th in Grand Rapids, MI at the Deltaplex Arena and will be concluding on March 20th in St. Augustine, FL at the St. Augustine Ampitheatre. See the dates - here.