Ed Sheeran, Nick Jonas Perform Songs From Bed for a Good Cause

Ed Sheeran, Nick Jonas, Ringo Starr and many more have joined forces with the Children's Cancer Association to perform sets today and viewers are urged to donate.

Bedstock is organized by the CCA's MyMusicRx program, which harnesses the power of music to bring cheer and positivity to sick children. Bedstock 2017 promises to be "Bigger and Bedder" than the first three years of the festival. Watch Sheeran's performance of "Shape of You" - here.