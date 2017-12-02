Foo Fighters Score Two Grammy Nominations For 'Run'

A contender in both the "Best Rock Song" and "Best Rock Performance" categories, the lead single from the group's ninth album, "Concrete And Gold", was issued more than three months in advance of the record.

"Run" topped the US Billboard Mainstream Rock Songs chart while the project debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, delivering the band their second US chart-topper, following 2011's "Wasting Light."

In the "Best Rock Performance" category, the Foos are up against tracks by Chris Cornell, Leonard Cohen, Kaleo and Nothing More, while they will go head-to-head with Metallica, K. Flay, Nothing More and Avenged Sevenfold for "Best Rock Song."

"Concrete And Gold" producer Greg Kurstin has also been nominated for his work on the album, and others - by Beck, Zayne, Kendrick Lamar, Halsey and Liam Gallagher - in the "Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical" field. Read more and watch the video for "Run" - here.