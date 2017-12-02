Frank Ocean Hints That He Has Finished His Next Album

"I made the album before 30. I just aint put that bitch out!" the modern R&B songwriter posted on his Tumblr page. Ocean turned 30 on October 28, 2017, so the cryptic 13-word post seems to hint that he'll be releasing more music soon.

To further confound and delight fans, Ocean titled the post, "Quotes from an interview I haven't given." Ocean's released his last official full-length Blonde on August 20, 2016, the week after he streamed Endless. Read more - here.