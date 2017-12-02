Jay-Z Leads Nominees For 2018 Grammy Awards

Radio.com reports that Jay-Z leads with eight nominations, followed by Kendrick Lamar with seven and Bruno Mars with six. Childish Gambino, Khalid, No I.D., and SZA all received five nods.

This year's ceremony will air live on CBS from Madison Square Garden in New York City on Sunday, January 28 at 8pm. The Late Late Show's James Corden will host this year's show. See the nominees - here.