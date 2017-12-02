Liam Gallagher Releases 'Come Back To Me' Video

Directed by Shane Meadows, the clip was filmed at King Tut's Wah Wah Hut in Glasgow, Scotland - the same venue where Oasis were famously discovered by music industry executive Alan McGee in 1993.

Produced by Greg Kurstin (Adele, Beck) and Dan Grech-Marguerat (Radiohead, Mumford And Sons), "As You Were" recently topped the UK album charts and hit No. 30 on the US Billboard 200 upon its release last month.

"Come Back To Me" is the fifth tune issued from the set, which was launched with the lead single, "Wall Of Glass." Gallagher is currently performing a brief run of North American club dates before returning home for a UK tour that will start next week. Watch the video - here.