Metallica Receive Two Grammy Award Nominations

In the running for "Best Rock Album" of the year, the group's tenth studio effort goes up against releases by Mastodon, Nothing More, Queens Of The Stone Age and The War On Drugs.

"Hardwired…" debuted at No. 1 on the US Billboard 200 last November with opening week sales of 291,000 equivalent album units, of which 282,000 were in traditional album sales.

The track "Atlas, Rise!" has been recognized as a finalist in the "Best Rock Song" category alongside tunes by the Foo Fighters, Avenged Sevenfold, Nothing More and K. Flay

The second single from "Hardwired…" topped the US Billboard Mainstream Rock chart upon its release last fall as the band were playing warm-up dates for the WorldWired tour in South America.

The latest recognition marks Metallica's 22nd and 23rd Grammy nominations; the band have won nine times since 1989. Read more - here.