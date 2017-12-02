Primal Fear Begin Recording New Album 'Apocalypse'

The new 12-track effort is being produced by Primal Fear's Mat Sinner and being engineered and mixed by Jacob Hansen at the Hansen Studios in Denmark, according to the announcement.

Ralf Scheepers had this to say, "I don't know where it comes from and how we do it, but we seem to have a real flow in writing some cool heavy metal tunes since quite a while. And again, nothing will be released which we are not 100% satisfied with. You can trust the seal of the brand Primal Fear."

