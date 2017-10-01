Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Beyonce Gets 'Chunky' For Bruno Mars
10-01-2017
.
Beyonce

(Radio.com) Beyonce's Instagram account isn't a day-to-day chronicle of her A-list life so much as a gallery of high-concept DIY fashion shoots. Whether she's debuting a new Halloween costume, revealing her newborn twins or heading to an event, each outfit and aesthetic gets packaged in a funky, caption-less series of slideshows.

Last week was no different: Bey had Bruno Mars' 24k Magic track "Chunky" on the brain and shared photos and a video of herself rocking "CHUNKY" hoop earrings and a midi-length tracksuit dress.

Billboard reports that the images were taken when Beyonce attended a recent Bruno Mars concert at Madison Square Garden. In the photos, we get close-ups of Bey's jewelry and nails, as well as a shot of Beyonce and Jay-Z walking down a hallway together. "Chunky" serves as the soundtrack to the slideshow video: "Oh, chunky/ Looking for them girls with the big old hoops/ That drop it down in daisy dukes/ Yeah, them the ones I'm trying to recruit/ I'm looking at you." See the video and photos here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

Beyonce Music, DVDs, Books and more

Beyonce T-shirts and Posters

More Beyonce News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Beyonce Gets 'Chunky' For Bruno Mars

Beyonce Reaches Out To Lady Gaga With Care Package

Beyonce and Jay-Z Buy $26 Million Hamptons Mansion

Punk Band Accidentally Pressed Onto Beyonce Vinyl

Beyonce Pays Cast Of 'Dear Evan Hansen' Surprise Visit

Drake Has a Giant Poster of Beyonce In His Studio

New Grammy Museum Celebrates Michael Jackson, Beyonce, Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift Video Director Accuses Beyonce Of Copying 'Bad Blood'

Michel Gondry Reveals Unreleased Beyonce Project

Jay-Z's Fans Sings Happy Birthday To Beyonce


More Stories for Beyonce

Beyonce Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Aerosmith Cancel Tour As Steven Tyler Seeks Medical Care-Robert Plant Announces American Tour And Streams Chrissie Hynde Duet- Wiz Khalifa Pays Tribute to Chester Bennington- more

Aerosmith's Steven Tyler Reportedly Suffered Seizure- Ron Howard's Beatles Film Eight Days A Week Coming To TV- Foo Fighters Dave Grohl Shows Off Another Talent- more

Billy Joel Joins Paul Mccartney Onstage For Beatles Classics- Glenn Hughes Cuts Show Short Due To Illness- Gene Simmons Addresses KISS and Ace Frehley Reunion Speculation- more

Page Too:
Jason Aldean, Carrie Underwood Lead Nashville Hurricane Benefit- Niall Horan Reveals 'Flicker' Album Details- Morrissey Announces Tour- Ellen DeGeneres Parodies Taylor Swift- more

Man Arrested For Suspected Involvement in Young Dolph Shooting- Demi Lovato Teases Two More New Tracks- Miranda Lambert Announces Livin' Like Hippies Tour- more

Rapper Young Dolph Critically Injured In Shooting- Fergie Pleads the Fifth Justin Timberlake Romance- Lana Del Rey Announces North American Tour- Miley Cyrus- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Aerosmith's Steven Tyler Reportedly Suffered Seizure

Ron Howard's Beatles Film Eight Days A Week Coming To TV

Foo Fighters Frontman Dave Grohl Shows Off Another Talent

Pearl Jam Play a Chicago Rooftop in 'Let's Play Two' Teaser

Singled Out: Jag Panzer's Foggy Dew

Bruce Dickinson Looks Back On Joining Iron Maiden

Frank Zappa Hologram Tour Being Planned

Bob Dylan's Handwritten 'Like a Rolling Stone' Lyrics Auctioned

Yes Announce 'Topographic Drama' Live Album

Whitesnake Release New 'Here I Go Again' Video

Imagine Dragons Jam With Kids At Children's Hospital

Bush Stream New Song 'The Beat Of Your Heart'

311 Release 'Til the City's on Fire' Video

The Killers' 'Mr. Brightside' Gets Sports Commentary Makeover

Billy Joel Joins Paul McCartney Onstage For Beatles Classics

Glenn Hughes Cuts Show Short Due To Illness

• more

Page Too News Stories
Jason Aldean, Carrie Underwood Lead Nashville Hurricane Benefit

Niall Horan Reveals 'Flicker' Album Details

Morrissey Announces North American Tour Dates

Ellen DeGeneres Parodies Taylor Swift Video

Selena Gomez' Kidney Donor Reveals Scar In Video Post

Kelly Clarkson Previews 'Meaning of Life' Album In Unusual Way

Shawn Mendes Helps Raise Money For Mexico Earthquake Relief

Jason Derulo Debuts Sexy and Cinematic 'If I'm Lucky' Video

Maroon 5 and SZA Release 'What Lovers Do' Video

Cher Musical Is Headed to Broadway

TCL's T-Boz Opens Up About Sickle Cell Disease on Loveline

Macklemore Reveals Wife's Pregnancy with Funny Video

Cam Announces 'Best Coast' Tour Dates

Lauren Alaina Releases 'Doin' Fine' Video

Madonna Imitates Kim Kardashian On The Tonight Show

Beyonce Gets 'Chunky' For Bruno Mars

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Remembering Charles Bradley

Jesse Colin Young and the Martin Barre Band Live

Here's the Riot - Tonight We're Alive EP

Quick Flicks: California Typewriter

Shawna Virago - Last Night's Sugar

Kinlin - The Last Stand

Revolushn - Further!!

On The Record: Walk the Line (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

UFO - The Salentino Cuts

Neil Young - Hitchhiker

Heather Kenney - Waltz

Depeche Mode: Rock N' Roll's Revolutionaries

Coffins/Isla Split

Freddie Nelson - Shake The Cage

Rock Reads: Food on Foot: A History of Eating on Trails and in the Wild

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.