Cam Announces 'Best Coast' Tour Dates

Cam will be making stops in Los Angeles, San Diego, and Pioneertown, not too far from the desert town in which she was married. Dates are scheduled around her December 8th & 9th tour dates opening for George Strait at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

"West Coast I'm coming HOME," the "Burning House" singer wrote. "Can't wait to hug your necks & show you new music!!" See all of the announced dates here.