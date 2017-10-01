Cher Musical Is Headed to Broadway

The Cher Show will launch in Chicago on June 12 at the Oriental Theater and is set to run for five weeks. The musical will use Cher's songs to tell her story as three actresses play the role of the iconic musician throughout various periods of her life.

Following the musical's launch in Chicago, The Cher Show will make its way to New York and will be available for viewing at the Neil Simon Theater on Broadway. The Broadway premiere is expected to launch next fall. Read more here.