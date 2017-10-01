Jason Aldean, Carrie Underwood Lead Nashville Hurricane Benefit

Jason Aldean, Carrie Underwood, George Strait, Garth Brooks, Chris Stapleton, Dierks Bentley, Sam Hunt, Lady Antebellum, Little Big Town, Martina McBride and Reba McEntire are all set to perform at a benefit concert on Sunday, November 12th at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.

Tickets for the event, Country Rising: Nashville Gives for Hurricane Relief, will go on sale next Friday, October 6th. See the announcement tweet for the special show here.