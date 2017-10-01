|
Jason Derulo Debuts Sexy and Cinematic 'If I'm Lucky' Video
.
(Radio.com) Jason Derulo has revealed a second video for his recent hit, "If I'm Lucky," and this new versions plays like a mini-action movie. Where the first zombie-fied clip focused on Derulo's dance moves, this Bonnie-and-Clyde-style version follows the pop star on a wild night that starts with a drunken hook-up at a bar before all hell breaks loose at a nearby hotel. See how it all ends in the hot and sexy new video, which is only part one, here.
See how it all ends in the hot and sexy new video, which is only part one, here.
