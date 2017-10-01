Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Madonna Imitates Kim Kardashian On The Tonight Show
10-01-2017
Madonna

(Radio.com) Madonna visited The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon this past Monday (September 25) and it was an episode for the books and fans can watch the appearance online.

During an animated game of Lip Flip, the late night TV host's lips were superimposed on Madonna's face while the singer's lips appeared on the late-night host's face.

After some talk about where each was from and the Solar Eclipse, Fallon then asked Madonna to imitate Kim Kardashian entering a party and leaving a party. Watch hilarity ensue here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

