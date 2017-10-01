Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

TCL's T-Boz Opens Up About Sickle Cell Disease on Loveline
10-01-2017
.
TLC

(Radio.com) Amber Rose and Dr. Chris Donaghue welcomed the legendary TLC singer Tionne "T-Boz" Watkins to the latest episode of Loveline. Watkins recently released a book titled A Sick Life discussing the stories both on and off the stage centered around her sickle cell disease.

"It's called A Sick Life and it has a dual meaning," she said. "I was born with sickle cell disease and I was told I wouldn't live past 30, I would never have kids and I would be disabled my whole life. They told me that when I was seven years old. It also means a sick life in that I loved Michael Jackson and I got to work with Michael Jackson, I'm in the biggest girls' selling group of all-time, so I've had a sick life – good, bad and indifferent."

"It's a triumph story of how I became the women I am today and it's about a girl that wants this career so bad to be a singer but her disease stops her, or tries to, every step of the way," she continued. "I tell the good and the bad and I learned from it, I grew from it but it made me who I am. I tell it all, I'm not sitting up there acting like I was holier than thou because I did some s–." Here the full episode of Loveline with Amber Rose, which contains explicit language, here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

TLC Music, DVDs, Books and more

TLC T-shirts and Posters

More TLC News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


TCL's T-Boz Opens Up About Sickle Cell Disease on Loveline

TLC's Final Album Will Not Be The End Of The Group

TLC Release Music Video For New Single 'Haters'

TLC Streaming New Track 'Way Back' From Forthcoming Album

TLC Call On Fans To Help Name Their Next Album

TLC Lead The I Love The 90's Tour Lineup

TLC Making First New Album in 14 Years

New Kids On The Block Help Kickstart TLC's Final Album

New Kids on the Block, TLC and Nelly Announce Tour


More Stories for TLC

TLC Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Aerosmith Cancel Tour As Steven Tyler Seeks Medical Care-Robert Plant Announces American Tour And Streams Chrissie Hynde Duet- Wiz Khalifa Pays Tribute to Chester Bennington- more

Aerosmith's Steven Tyler Reportedly Suffered Seizure- Ron Howard's Beatles Film Eight Days A Week Coming To TV- Foo Fighters Dave Grohl Shows Off Another Talent- more

Billy Joel Joins Paul Mccartney Onstage For Beatles Classics- Glenn Hughes Cuts Show Short Due To Illness- Gene Simmons Addresses KISS and Ace Frehley Reunion Speculation- more

Page Too:
Jason Aldean, Carrie Underwood Lead Nashville Hurricane Benefit- Niall Horan Reveals 'Flicker' Album Details- Morrissey Announces Tour- Ellen DeGeneres Parodies Taylor Swift- more

Man Arrested For Suspected Involvement in Young Dolph Shooting- Demi Lovato Teases Two More New Tracks- Miranda Lambert Announces Livin' Like Hippies Tour- more

Rapper Young Dolph Critically Injured In Shooting- Fergie Pleads the Fifth Justin Timberlake Romance- Lana Del Rey Announces North American Tour- Miley Cyrus- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Aerosmith's Steven Tyler Reportedly Suffered Seizure

Ron Howard's Beatles Film Eight Days A Week Coming To TV

Foo Fighters Frontman Dave Grohl Shows Off Another Talent

Pearl Jam Play a Chicago Rooftop in 'Let's Play Two' Teaser

Singled Out: Jag Panzer's Foggy Dew

Bruce Dickinson Looks Back On Joining Iron Maiden

Frank Zappa Hologram Tour Being Planned

Bob Dylan's Handwritten 'Like a Rolling Stone' Lyrics Auctioned

Yes Announce 'Topographic Drama' Live Album

Whitesnake Release New 'Here I Go Again' Video

Imagine Dragons Jam With Kids At Children's Hospital

Bush Stream New Song 'The Beat Of Your Heart'

311 Release 'Til the City's on Fire' Video

The Killers' 'Mr. Brightside' Gets Sports Commentary Makeover

Billy Joel Joins Paul McCartney Onstage For Beatles Classics

Glenn Hughes Cuts Show Short Due To Illness

• more

Page Too News Stories
Jason Aldean, Carrie Underwood Lead Nashville Hurricane Benefit

Niall Horan Reveals 'Flicker' Album Details

Morrissey Announces North American Tour Dates

Ellen DeGeneres Parodies Taylor Swift Video

Selena Gomez' Kidney Donor Reveals Scar In Video Post

Kelly Clarkson Previews 'Meaning of Life' Album In Unusual Way

Shawn Mendes Helps Raise Money For Mexico Earthquake Relief

Jason Derulo Debuts Sexy and Cinematic 'If I'm Lucky' Video

Maroon 5 and SZA Release 'What Lovers Do' Video

Cher Musical Is Headed to Broadway

TCL's T-Boz Opens Up About Sickle Cell Disease on Loveline

Macklemore Reveals Wife's Pregnancy with Funny Video

Cam Announces 'Best Coast' Tour Dates

Lauren Alaina Releases 'Doin' Fine' Video

Madonna Imitates Kim Kardashian On The Tonight Show

Beyonce Gets 'Chunky' For Bruno Mars

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Remembering Charles Bradley

Jesse Colin Young and the Martin Barre Band Live

Here's the Riot - Tonight We're Alive EP

Quick Flicks: California Typewriter

Shawna Virago - Last Night's Sugar

Kinlin - The Last Stand

Revolushn - Further!!

On The Record: Walk the Line (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

UFO - The Salentino Cuts

Neil Young - Hitchhiker

Heather Kenney - Waltz

Depeche Mode: Rock N' Roll's Revolutionaries

Coffins/Isla Split

Freddie Nelson - Shake The Cage

Rock Reads: Food on Foot: A History of Eating on Trails and in the Wild

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.