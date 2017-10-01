|
TCL's T-Boz Opens Up About Sickle Cell Disease on Loveline
.
(Radio.com) Amber Rose and Dr. Chris Donaghue welcomed the legendary TLC singer Tionne "T-Boz" Watkins to the latest episode of Loveline. Watkins recently released a book titled A Sick Life discussing the stories both on and off the stage centered around her sickle cell disease. "It's called A Sick Life and it has a dual meaning," she said. "I was born with sickle cell disease and I was told I wouldn't live past 30, I would never have kids and I would be disabled my whole life. They told me that when I was seven years old. It also means a sick life in that I loved Michael Jackson and I got to work with Michael Jackson, I'm in the biggest girls' selling group of all-time, so I've had a sick life – good, bad and indifferent." "It's a triumph story of how I became the women I am today and it's about a girl that wants this career so bad to be a singer but her disease stops her, or tries to, every step of the way," she continued. "I tell the good and the bad and I learned from it, I grew from it but it made me who I am. I tell it all, I'm not sitting up there acting like I was holier than thou because I did some s–." Here the full episode of Loveline with Amber Rose, which contains explicit language, here.
