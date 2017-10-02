Miley Cyrus Discusses Staying Provocative With Younger Now

While she previously strived to shock and surprise her audience by being controversial and aggressively sexual, Cyrus says that's no longer her goal. At the same time, she's irritated that fans actually expect her to mature and mellow out as she age.

"In a way, Younger Now is really about ageism and sexism, too, because I feel like as women get older it's so hard," she said. "I'm watching Madonna do it with such grace and such style and people still attack her' People just want to talk about how she shouldn't do a f—— cartwheel at the Super Bowl and it's like, why? Why can't you still wear a grill, why can't you still be a part of pop culture?" Read more here.