Pearl Jam Play Rooftop Set On Let's Play Two Concert Film

10-02-2017

(hennemusic) Pearl Jam can be seen jamming on the rooftop of a bar outside of Chicago's Wrigley Field in a clip from their newly-released concert film "Let's Play Two."



The video also features comments from diehard fans, some of who travelled a great distance to attend the rare event in one of baseball's legendary venues. "My wife and I came from Sydney, Australia," says one fan. "For this trip - 10,000 miles each way - and I think our tally, by the time we get home this time, for all Pearl Jam shows will be 250,000 miles between us. It's worth it every time."



Directed by Danny Clinch, the project captures footage from the final two shows of the band's 2016 North American tour. The film's title pays tribute to the late Cubs great Ernie Banks, who shared his love of the game with his legendary catchphrase: "It's a beautiful day for a ballgame…let's play two!"



Available on vinyl, CD and digital formats, the project's soundtrack album delivers 17-songs from the Wrigley Field concerts, including the 2016 tour debut of the "Lost Dogs" rarity, "Black Red Yellow", a cover of The Beatles' "I've Got A Feeling", and Vedder's ode to the Chicago Cubs, "All The Way."



"Let's Play Two" will see its US television debut October 13 on FS1 immediately following Game 1 of the American League Championship Series, ahead of its official release on November 17. Watch the video here.

