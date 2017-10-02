U2 Release Acoustic 'You're The Best Thing About Me'

During a recent Tonight Show appearance, Bono and the Edge described the song's exuberance in the face of tough political times. Bono compared its tone to that of Motown or the "punk Supremes."

"It's defiant joy, we call it," he said. "It's a love song to my Mrs., and in these difficult times it's important to tell your loved ones how you feel." the Edge added, "I think, maybe even more important than ever in these times, it's important to have that joy because that's the best response."

Listen to their acoustic version of "You're the Best Thing About Me" here.