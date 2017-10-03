Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Avenged Sevenfold Announce Headline Tour Dates
10-03-2017
.
Avenged Sevenfold

(Radio.com)
Following a support slot on Metallica's recent North American stadium tour, hard rockers Avenged Sevenfold have set a series of headlining dates for early 2018.

The shows will also feature Breaking Benjamin and Bullet for My Valentine. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, October 6 at 10:00 a.m. local time. More shows are expected to be added.

The tour is set to kick off on January 1st in Nashville, TN at the Bridgestone Arena and will be concluding on February 11th in Fargo, ND at the Fargodome. See all of the dates here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

