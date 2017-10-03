Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Beck Debuts New Song 'Square One'
10-03-2017
.
Beck

(Radio.com) Beck has been rolling out tracks to his long-awaited next album, Colors, which is coming on October 13th. So far, the rocker has released, 'Wow," 'Dreams," 'Up All Night," 'Dear Life," 'No Distraction," and the title track 'Colors."

Another new track, 'Square One," has just been featured in a trailer for Season 2 of HBO's Divorce. Meanwhile he recently unveiled the artwork for Colors.

Fans buying the deluxe edition of the vinyl will be treated to a customisable record sleeve while the standard edition will have a black and white image for Beck under yellow and purple shapes. Read more here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

