Ghost Reveal New Frontman Papa Emeritis Zero
(hennemusic) Ghost revealed their new frontman, Papa Emeritis Zero, in a dramatic fashion at the finale of their September 30 concert in Gothenburg, Sweden, and the band is sharing video from the event. As current vocalist Papa Emeritus III closed the show with the encore of the 2013 track, "Monstrance Clock", the singer was forcibly removed from the stage by two security men as some fans screamed from the crowd. The band's lineup of Nameless Ghouls then exited and, a moment later, the security personnel returned with a new figure that appeared as an elderly version of their former frontman, who walked slowly to center stage using a cane and an oxygen mask while wearing a white robe and headdress. "I am Papa Emeritus Zero," said the figure. "The party is over and now a new era begins. The Middle Ages begin now" Ghost have introduced a new frontman on each of their albums: Papa Emeritus III led the group on 2015's "Meliora" and last year's "Popestar" EP; he replaced Papa Emeritus II after his work on their second record, 2013's "Infestissumam", while original vocalist Papa Emeritus introduced the band on the 2010 debut, "Opus Eponymous." The Gothenburg show marked the final date of Ghost's 2017 "Popestar" tour, and the Swedish rockers are now preparing album number four for release next spring, according to Tobias Forge. "We've been in the studio for about a month now," Forge explained recently, "and by the end of the year, if everything goes according to plan - knock, knock - we're gonna have a new album, not out, but we're gonna have a new recorded and mixed and delivered. And hopefully that means that we're gonna have a new album out by April - possibly, hopefully." Watch the video here.
