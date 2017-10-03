|
Jake Owen Recounts Las Vegas Festival Shooting
.
(Radio.com) Country singer Jake Owen performed at the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival Sunday night (Oct 1) in Las Vegas right before Jason Aldean took the stage. During Aldean's set, a gunman opened fire, killing at least 50 and injuring over 400, and Owen was there watching his friend perform. "I was on the stage. I had just walked up on the stage with a couple friends of mine, including Luke Combs, another artist who had played earlier, and we were literally standing 50 feet from where Jason was on stage, and all of a sudden, you heard what sounded - it was kind of a thing where you were like, 'Was that gunfire?' - and it got faster and faster, almost like it was an automatic rifle," Owen said in a call this morning to the Today Show. "You could hear it ringing off the rafters off the top of the stage," he continued. "That's when you saw people fleeing. At that point, everyone onstage just started running everywhere possible. And it was pretty chaotic, for sure." The country star couldn't get to his bus, so he looked for the nearest cover. 'I kind of just ran like everyone else," he said. "At one point, I was crouched down behind a cop car with about 20 other people that had come to the show, and everyone's asking if everyone's okay. There's blood on people, and you could see a couple folks on the street that looked like they'd been shot lying there. It was chaotic. It was literally like a movie that you feel like you've seen before that's not real life." The country singer stressed how frightening the situation was. "We tend to - we live this life of not being scared, which I think is great, but you know, this is reality these days. This stuff's really happening. We were all scared." Read more here.
"I was on the stage. I had just walked up on the stage with a couple friends of mine, including Luke Combs, another artist who had played earlier, and we were literally standing 50 feet from where Jason was on stage, and all of a sudden, you heard what sounded - it was kind of a thing where you were like, 'Was that gunfire?' - and it got faster and faster, almost like it was an automatic rifle," Owen said in a call this morning to the Today Show.
"You could hear it ringing off the rafters off the top of the stage," he continued. "That's when you saw people fleeing. At that point, everyone onstage just started running everywhere possible. And it was pretty chaotic, for sure."
The country star couldn't get to his bus, so he looked for the nearest cover. 'I kind of just ran like everyone else," he said. "At one point, I was crouched down behind a cop car with about 20 other people that had come to the show, and everyone's asking if everyone's okay. There's blood on people, and you could see a couple folks on the street that looked like they'd been shot lying there. It was chaotic. It was literally like a movie that you feel like you've seen before that's not real life."
The country singer stressed how frightening the situation was. "We tend to - we live this life of not being scared, which I think is great, but you know, this is reality these days. This stuff's really happening. We were all scared." Read more here.
Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
• Marilyn Manson Suffers Stage Accident and Postpones Tour
• Billy Joel Joined By Paul Simon And Miley Cyrus During Concert
• Ghost Reveal New Frontman Papa Emeritis Zero
• Black Sabbath's Farewell Concert Film Coming To TV
• Pavement May Reunite For 30th Anniversary
• KISS Stop Concert To Lead Fans In Pledge of Allegiance
• Avenged Sevenfold Announce Headline Tour Dates
• Morrissey Performs New Songs During BBC Performance
• Tim Buckley Reissues Feature Previously Unreleased Recordings
• J.D. Simo Talks New Album 'Rise and Shine'
• Singled Out: Five Of The Eyes' Wasteland
• 20+ Dead And 100+ Injured At Shooting Near Las Vegas Music Festival
• Steven Tyler Addresses Health Speculation Over Tour Cancelation
• Dave Grohl Opens Up About Dealing With Kurt Cobain's Suicide
• Rolling Stones Release New Video From Sticky Fingers Live
• Lorde Teases New Music Via Cryptic Post
• Justin Bieber Meltdown Worse Than People Realized Says Manager
• Sam Hunt Shares Unforgettable Moment With 82-Year-Old Grandmother
• Beck Debuts New Song 'Square One'
• Lady Gaga Has Moment of Silence In Wake of Las Vegas Tragedy
• Nashville Plans Vigil in Wake of Vegas Shooting
• Maren Morris Releases 'Dear Hate' in Response to Vegas Attack
• Cardi B Gets Props From Taylor Swift For No. 1 Song
• Luke Combs Gives First-Person Account of Las Vegas Shooting
• Justin Bieber And David Guetta Release '2U' Video
• Demi Lovato Opens Up About Drinking Problem
• Lionel Richie To Be Judge On New 'American Idol'
• Taylor Swift Shares Her 'Songs Taylor Loves' Playlist
• Shania Twain Releases 'Swingin' with My Eyes Closed' Video
• Gwen Stefani Releases New Song 'Santa Baby'
• Jesse Colin Young and the Martin Barre Band Live
• Here's the Riot - Tonight We're Alive EP
• Quick Flicks: California Typewriter
• Shawna Virago - Last Night's Sugar
• On The Record: Walk the Line (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
• Depeche Mode: Rock N' Roll's Revolutionaries
• Freddie Nelson - Shake The Cage
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.