Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Jake Owen Recounts Las Vegas Festival Shooting
10-03-2017
.
Jake Owen

(Radio.com) Country singer Jake Owen performed at the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival Sunday night (Oct 1) in Las Vegas right before Jason Aldean took the stage. During Aldean's set, a gunman opened fire, killing at least 50 and injuring over 400, and Owen was there watching his friend perform.

"I was on the stage. I had just walked up on the stage with a couple friends of mine, including Luke Combs, another artist who had played earlier, and we were literally standing 50 feet from where Jason was on stage, and all of a sudden, you heard what sounded - it was kind of a thing where you were like, 'Was that gunfire?' - and it got faster and faster, almost like it was an automatic rifle," Owen said in a call this morning to the Today Show.

"You could hear it ringing off the rafters off the top of the stage," he continued. "That's when you saw people fleeing. At that point, everyone onstage just started running everywhere possible. And it was pretty chaotic, for sure."

The country star couldn't get to his bus, so he looked for the nearest cover. 'I kind of just ran like everyone else," he said. "At one point, I was crouched down behind a cop car with about 20 other people that had come to the show, and everyone's asking if everyone's okay. There's blood on people, and you could see a couple folks on the street that looked like they'd been shot lying there. It was chaotic. It was literally like a movie that you feel like you've seen before that's not real life."

The country singer stressed how frightening the situation was. "We tend to - we live this life of not being scared, which I think is great, but you know, this is reality these days. This stuff's really happening. We were all scared." Read more here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

Jake Owen Music, DVDs, Books and more

Jake Owen T-shirts and Posters

More Jake Owen News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Jake Owen Recounts Las Vegas Festival Shooting

Jake Owen Launches Hurricane Irma Relief Campaign

Jake Owen Pays Tribute to Troy Gentry and Don Williams

Jake Owen Releases 'Good Company' Video

Jake Owen To Baseball Parks Named In His Honor

Jake Owen Announces New Single 'If He Ain't Gonna Love You'

Jake Owen's 'VW' Wasn't Inspired By His VW Van Trip

Jake Owen Positive On 'American Love' Despite Difficulties

Jake Owen Announces Free Album Release Show, TV Performance

Jake Owen In Emergency Room Following Biking Accident


More Stories for Jake Owen

Jake Owen Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Tom Petty Confirmed Dead At 66- Marilyn Manson Suffers Stage Accident and Postpones Tour- Billy Joel Joined By Paul Simon And Miley Cyrus During Concert- more

Mass Shooting At Las Vegas Music Festival- Steven Tyler Addresses Health Speculation - Dave Grohl Opens Up About Kurt Cobain's Suicide- more

Aerosmith's Steven Tyler Reportedly Suffered Seizure- Ron Howard's Beatles Film Eight Days A Week Coming To TV- Foo Fighters Dave Grohl Shows Off Another Talent- more

Page Too:
Jake Owen Recounts Las Vegas Festival Shooting- Lorde Teases New Music Via Cryptic Post- Justin Bieber Meltdown Worse Than People Realized Says Manager- Sam Hunt- more

Justin Bieber And David Guetta Release '2U' Video- Demi Lovato Opens Up About Drinking Problem- Lionel Richie To Be Judge On New 'American Idol'- Taylor Swift- more

Jason Aldean, Carrie Underwood Lead Nashville Hurricane Benefit- Niall Horan Reveals 'Flicker' Album Details- Morrissey Announces Tour- Ellen DeGeneres Parodies Taylor Swift- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Rock Legend Tom Petty Confirmed Dead At 66

Marilyn Manson Suffers Stage Accident and Postpones Tour

Billy Joel Joined By Paul Simon And Miley Cyrus During Concert

Ghost Reveal New Frontman Papa Emeritis Zero

Black Sabbath's Farewell Concert Film Coming To TV

Pavement May Reunite For 30th Anniversary

KISS Stop Concert To Lead Fans In Pledge of Allegiance

Avenged Sevenfold Announce Headline Tour Dates

Morrissey Performs New Songs During BBC Performance

Tim Buckley Reissues Feature Previously Unreleased Recordings

J.D. Simo Talks New Album 'Rise and Shine'

Singled Out: Five Of The Eyes' Wasteland

20+ Dead And 100+ Injured At Shooting Near Las Vegas Music Festival

Steven Tyler Addresses Health Speculation Over Tour Cancelation

Dave Grohl Opens Up About Dealing With Kurt Cobain's Suicide

Rolling Stones Release New Video From Sticky Fingers Live

• more

Page Too News Stories
Jake Owen Recounts Las Vegas Festival Shooting

Lorde Teases New Music Via Cryptic Post

Justin Bieber Meltdown Worse Than People Realized Says Manager

Sam Hunt Shares Unforgettable Moment With 82-Year-Old Grandmother

Beck Debuts New Song 'Square One'

Lady Gaga Has Moment of Silence In Wake of Las Vegas Tragedy

Nashville Plans Vigil in Wake of Vegas Shooting

Maren Morris Releases 'Dear Hate' in Response to Vegas Attack

Cardi B Gets Props From Taylor Swift For No. 1 Song

Luke Combs Gives First-Person Account of Las Vegas Shooting

Justin Bieber And David Guetta Release '2U' Video

Demi Lovato Opens Up About Drinking Problem

Lionel Richie To Be Judge On New 'American Idol'

Taylor Swift Shares Her 'Songs Taylor Loves' Playlist

Shania Twain Releases 'Swingin' with My Eyes Closed' Video

Gwen Stefani Releases New Song 'Santa Baby'

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Remembering Tom Petty

Remembering Charles Bradley

Jesse Colin Young and the Martin Barre Band Live

Here's the Riot - Tonight We're Alive EP

Quick Flicks: California Typewriter

Shawna Virago - Last Night's Sugar

Kinlin - The Last Stand

Revolushn - Further!!

On The Record: Walk the Line (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

UFO - The Salentino Cuts

Neil Young - Hitchhiker

Heather Kenney - Waltz

Depeche Mode: Rock N' Roll's Revolutionaries

Coffins/Isla Split

Freddie Nelson - Shake The Cage

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.