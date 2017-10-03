Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Justin Bieber Meltdown Worse Than People Realized Says Manager
10-03-2017
.
Justin Bieber

(Radio.com) Justin Bieber has come a long way since the dark days of 2014, when the singer was arrested for driving under the influence and seemed to create mischief wherever he went. Manager Scooter Braun was by his side through it all and recently opened up about how serious Bieber's meltdown really was.

"It was worse than people realized," Braun told the Wall Street Journal. "I failed him day after day. We were living in hell because he was in such a dark place….I have inconveniences, and other people have problems. Mine feel important, but they're not. They're not life or death. Justin's stuff got to a point where it was a problem."

Braun says their relationship "really struggled." Nevertheless, the manager (whose clients include Ariana Grande and Carly Rae Jepsen) said his job was to be Bieber's "rock" on his journey. According to Braun, naysayers in the music business thought Bieber's moment in the spotlight was over for good.

"Some of the biggest people in the industry, people invested in Justin's career, told me, 'It's over. Focus on something else. That kid is done,'" he said. "I made a promise to him when he was 13 that I would never give up on him. I plan on keeping that promise." Read more here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

Justin Bieber Music, DVDs, Books and more

Justin Bieber T-shirts and Posters

More Justin Bieber News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Justin Bieber Meltdown Worse Than People Realized Says Manager

Justin Bieber And David Guetta Release '2U' Video

Justin Bieber Has Fun With Niall Horan's Album Cover

Marilyn Manson Suggests A Collaboration With Justin Bieber

Marilyn Manson Slams Justin Bieber Over Arrogant Claim

Justin Bieber Hits 100 Million Followers On Twitter

Justin Bieber and Drake Added to Hurricane Harvey Relief Telethon

Justin Bieber Explains Why He Unfollowed Floyd Mayweather

Instagram Reveals How Justin Bieber Nudes Got On Selena Gomez's Account

Justin Bieber's Private Parts Spark Lawsuit


More Stories for Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Tom Petty Confirmed Dead At 66- Marilyn Manson Suffers Stage Accident and Postpones Tour- Billy Joel Joined By Paul Simon And Miley Cyrus During Concert- more

Mass Shooting At Las Vegas Music Festival- Steven Tyler Addresses Health Speculation - Dave Grohl Opens Up About Kurt Cobain's Suicide- more

Aerosmith's Steven Tyler Reportedly Suffered Seizure- Ron Howard's Beatles Film Eight Days A Week Coming To TV- Foo Fighters Dave Grohl Shows Off Another Talent- more

Page Too:
Jake Owen Recounts Las Vegas Festival Shooting- Lorde Teases New Music Via Cryptic Post- Justin Bieber Meltdown Worse Than People Realized Says Manager- Sam Hunt- more

Justin Bieber And David Guetta Release '2U' Video- Demi Lovato Opens Up About Drinking Problem- Lionel Richie To Be Judge On New 'American Idol'- Taylor Swift- more

Jason Aldean, Carrie Underwood Lead Nashville Hurricane Benefit- Niall Horan Reveals 'Flicker' Album Details- Morrissey Announces Tour- Ellen DeGeneres Parodies Taylor Swift- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Rock Legend Tom Petty Confirmed Dead At 66

Marilyn Manson Suffers Stage Accident and Postpones Tour

Billy Joel Joined By Paul Simon And Miley Cyrus During Concert

Ghost Reveal New Frontman Papa Emeritis Zero

Black Sabbath's Farewell Concert Film Coming To TV

Pavement May Reunite For 30th Anniversary

KISS Stop Concert To Lead Fans In Pledge of Allegiance

Avenged Sevenfold Announce Headline Tour Dates

Morrissey Performs New Songs During BBC Performance

Tim Buckley Reissues Feature Previously Unreleased Recordings

J.D. Simo Talks New Album 'Rise and Shine'

Singled Out: Five Of The Eyes' Wasteland

20+ Dead And 100+ Injured At Shooting Near Las Vegas Music Festival

Steven Tyler Addresses Health Speculation Over Tour Cancelation

Dave Grohl Opens Up About Dealing With Kurt Cobain's Suicide

Rolling Stones Release New Video From Sticky Fingers Live

• more

Page Too News Stories
Jake Owen Recounts Las Vegas Festival Shooting

Lorde Teases New Music Via Cryptic Post

Justin Bieber Meltdown Worse Than People Realized Says Manager

Sam Hunt Shares Unforgettable Moment With 82-Year-Old Grandmother

Beck Debuts New Song 'Square One'

Lady Gaga Has Moment of Silence In Wake of Las Vegas Tragedy

Nashville Plans Vigil in Wake of Vegas Shooting

Maren Morris Releases 'Dear Hate' in Response to Vegas Attack

Cardi B Gets Props From Taylor Swift For No. 1 Song

Luke Combs Gives First-Person Account of Las Vegas Shooting

Justin Bieber And David Guetta Release '2U' Video

Demi Lovato Opens Up About Drinking Problem

Lionel Richie To Be Judge On New 'American Idol'

Taylor Swift Shares Her 'Songs Taylor Loves' Playlist

Shania Twain Releases 'Swingin' with My Eyes Closed' Video

Gwen Stefani Releases New Song 'Santa Baby'

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Remembering Tom Petty

Remembering Charles Bradley

Jesse Colin Young and the Martin Barre Band Live

Here's the Riot - Tonight We're Alive EP

Quick Flicks: California Typewriter

Shawna Virago - Last Night's Sugar

Kinlin - The Last Stand

Revolushn - Further!!

On The Record: Walk the Line (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

UFO - The Salentino Cuts

Neil Young - Hitchhiker

Heather Kenney - Waltz

Depeche Mode: Rock N' Roll's Revolutionaries

Coffins/Isla Split

Freddie Nelson - Shake The Cage

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.