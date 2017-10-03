|
Singled Out: Five Of The Eyes' Wasteland
.
Prog rockers Five Of The Eyes have just released their new album The Venus Transit and to celebrate we asked Peter Griffith to tell us about the song "Wasteland". Here is the story: Wasteland came to be over many successive rehearsals, when Ned, Tim, Tom, and I were trying to cram together, I dunno, 12 different riffs, all hard-rock driven, and for the most part, all difficult to perform, physically. I remember a serious frustration throughout the rehearsal room; we'd settle on a form, play through it at different tempos, record it and play it back, scratch our heads, leave, and come back the next night feeling as though we'd made no progress, and chop it up and rewrite riffs, write new riffs and record a new scratch track, and repeat, or at least, that's how I remember it. It was stressful. We had impending recording dates, lots of personal life crap going on... it was just a mess of tension and disagreement. It wasn't until Darrell had had a chance to put his creative tweaks on it that I really felt like we were making something great, and I mean really great. The song reminds me of many moments in life in which we all have to, in full awareness of our own impending discomfort and a likelihood of failure, commit to slog through that muck and stress and sheer mental exhaustion, "return to the wasteland," if you will, because we all know that somewhere on the other side could be something really, really great. Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself and learn more about the album right here!
Wasteland came to be over many successive rehearsals, when Ned, Tim, Tom, and I were trying to cram together, I dunno, 12 different riffs, all hard-rock driven, and for the most part, all difficult to perform, physically. I remember a serious frustration throughout the rehearsal room; we'd settle on a form, play through it at different tempos, record it and play it back, scratch our heads, leave, and come back the next night feeling as though we'd made no progress, and chop it up and rewrite riffs, write new riffs and record a new scratch track, and repeat, or at least, that's how I remember it. It was stressful. We had impending recording dates, lots of personal life crap going on... it was just a mess of tension and disagreement. It wasn't until Darrell had had a chance to put his creative tweaks on it that I really felt like we were making something great, and I mean really great. The song reminds me of many moments in life in which we all have to, in full awareness of our own impending discomfort and a likelihood of failure, commit to slog through that muck and stress and sheer mental exhaustion, "return to the wasteland," if you will, because we all know that somewhere on the other side could be something really, really great.
Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself and learn more about the album right here!
• Marilyn Manson Suffers Stage Accident and Postpones Tour
• Billy Joel Joined By Paul Simon And Miley Cyrus During Concert
• Ghost Reveal New Frontman Papa Emeritis Zero
• Black Sabbath's Farewell Concert Film Coming To TV
• Pavement May Reunite For 30th Anniversary
• KISS Stop Concert To Lead Fans In Pledge of Allegiance
• Avenged Sevenfold Announce Headline Tour Dates
• Morrissey Performs New Songs During BBC Performance
• Tim Buckley Reissues Feature Previously Unreleased Recordings
• J.D. Simo Talks New Album 'Rise and Shine'
• Singled Out: Five Of The Eyes' Wasteland
• 20+ Dead And 100+ Injured At Shooting Near Las Vegas Music Festival
• Steven Tyler Addresses Health Speculation Over Tour Cancelation
• Dave Grohl Opens Up About Dealing With Kurt Cobain's Suicide
• Rolling Stones Release New Video From Sticky Fingers Live
• Lorde Teases New Music Via Cryptic Post
• Justin Bieber Meltdown Worse Than People Realized Says Manager
• Sam Hunt Shares Unforgettable Moment With 82-Year-Old Grandmother
• Beck Debuts New Song 'Square One'
• Lady Gaga Has Moment of Silence In Wake of Las Vegas Tragedy
• Nashville Plans Vigil in Wake of Vegas Shooting
• Maren Morris Releases 'Dear Hate' in Response to Vegas Attack
• Cardi B Gets Props From Taylor Swift For No. 1 Song
• Luke Combs Gives First-Person Account of Las Vegas Shooting
• Justin Bieber And David Guetta Release '2U' Video
• Demi Lovato Opens Up About Drinking Problem
• Lionel Richie To Be Judge On New 'American Idol'
• Taylor Swift Shares Her 'Songs Taylor Loves' Playlist
• Shania Twain Releases 'Swingin' with My Eyes Closed' Video
• Gwen Stefani Releases New Song 'Santa Baby'
• Jesse Colin Young and the Martin Barre Band Live
• Here's the Riot - Tonight We're Alive EP
• Quick Flicks: California Typewriter
• Shawna Virago - Last Night's Sugar
• On The Record: Walk the Line (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
• Depeche Mode: Rock N' Roll's Revolutionaries
• Freddie Nelson - Shake The Cage
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.