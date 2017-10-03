Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Singled Out: Five Of The Eyes' Wasteland
10-03-2017
Five Of The Eyes

Prog rockers Five Of The Eyes have just released their new album The Venus Transit and to celebrate we asked Peter Griffith to tell us about the song "Wasteland". Here is the story:

Wasteland came to be over many successive rehearsals, when Ned, Tim, Tom, and I were trying to cram together, I dunno, 12 different riffs, all hard-rock driven, and for the most part, all difficult to perform, physically. I remember a serious frustration throughout the rehearsal room; we'd settle on a form, play through it at different tempos, record it and play it back, scratch our heads, leave, and come back the next night feeling as though we'd made no progress, and chop it up and rewrite riffs, write new riffs and record a new scratch track, and repeat, or at least, that's how I remember it. It was stressful. We had impending recording dates, lots of personal life crap going on... it was just a mess of tension and disagreement. It wasn't until Darrell had had a chance to put his creative tweaks on it that I really felt like we were making something great, and I mean really great. The song reminds me of many moments in life in which we all have to, in full awareness of our own impending discomfort and a likelihood of failure, commit to slog through that muck and stress and sheer mental exhaustion, "return to the wasteland," if you will, because we all know that somewhere on the other side could be something really, really great.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself and learn more about the album right here!

