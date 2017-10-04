Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Aerosmith's Steven Tyler Denies Seizure Reports And Reassures Fans
10-04-2017
.
Aerosmith

(Radio.com) Last week, Aerosmith canceled the four remaining shows on their South American tour so that frontman Steven Tyler could address an undisclosed health issue.

In the original statement, Tyler assured fans he was "not in life-threatening condition," and said the shouldn't worry about him. Media outlets reported that Tyler suffered a seizure on tour.

To set the record straight, Tyler shared a lighthearted Twitter message denying that he had a seizure or a heart attack and generally lampooning the coverage of his illness. The rock icon downplayed his condition but said he returned to the U.S. for medical care. Read his statement here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

