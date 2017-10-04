Billy Corgan Debuts Bowie Tribute and James Iha Collaboration

Among the new songs Corgan performed including "Zowie," a tribute to David Bowie. He also rolled out "Processional," a song he co-wrote with original Smashing Pumpkins guitarist, James Iha.

Other new Ogilala tracks he played included "The Long Goodbye," "Half-Life of an Autodidact," "Mandarynne," and "Antietam." Corgan also performed previously released tracks from the set, "The Spaniard" and "Aeronaut." Read more here.