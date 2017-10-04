|
Chuck Mosley's Reintroduce Yourself Tour Extended
.
Chuck Mosley of Faith No More/Bad Brains/Cement fame has extended his Reintroduce Yourself Tour with a new fall leg that go underway last week. The original trek kicked off this summer and the new leg launched last Thursday in Winchester, VA and will be concluding on October 14th at The Cure Lounge in Louisville, KY Chuck had this to say, "I'm so excited, and I hope everyone else is excited too. We've had so much fun traversing the country this summer; the additions of a second guitar and bass have enabled me to bring the music up to the level that I have been hearing in my head, and expand the possibilities tenfold. We've made a lot of great, warm, and loving new friends--truly beautiful people--whom I can't wait to see again. We also can't wait to be reunited with an equal amount of older friends, you all know who you are, see you all real soon! We also can't wait to get back out tomorrow, but it always seems to go by so fast!!!! "I finally want to send a very very special thanks to Michelle and Doug Esper (who a lot of you know as Mr. Harry Bickerson) without whom none of this would have been possible. To Doug and Michelle, and of course Mara and Owen, and both of their families, thank you for your faith, your patience, and your absolute trust in me. I love you all." Chuck Mosley Reintroduce Yourself Fall Tour Dates:
The original trek kicked off this summer and the new leg launched last Thursday in Winchester, VA and will be concluding on October 14th at The Cure Lounge in Louisville, KY
Chuck had this to say, "I'm so excited, and I hope everyone else is excited too. We've had so much fun traversing the country this summer; the additions of a second guitar and bass have enabled me to bring the music up to the level that I have been hearing in my head, and expand the possibilities tenfold. We've made a lot of great, warm, and loving new friends--truly beautiful people--whom I can't wait to see again. We also can't wait to be reunited with an equal amount of older friends, you all know who you are, see you all real soon! We also can't wait to get back out tomorrow, but it always seems to go by so fast!!!!
"I finally want to send a very very special thanks to Michelle and Doug Esper (who a lot of you know as Mr. Harry Bickerson) without whom none of this would have been possible. To Doug and Michelle, and of course Mara and Owen, and both of their families, thank you for your faith, your patience, and your absolute trust in me. I love you all."
Chuck Mosley Reintroduce Yourself Fall Tour Dates:
• Video Of Last Two Songs Tom Petty Performed Onstage Go Online
• Linkin Park Release 'One More Light' Fan Lyric Video
• Aerosmith's Steven Tyler Denies Seizure Reports And Reassures Fans
• Singled Out: Trixter's Mark Gus Scott's Ave Maria
• The Dead Boys Extend Tour Plans Into 2018
• Thy Art Is Murder Release 'Puppet Master' Video
• Billy Corgan Debuts Bowie Tribute and James Iha Collaboration
• Paul McCartney Leads Crowd in 'Give Peace a Chance'
• Chuck Mosley's Reintroduce Yourself Tour Extended
• Rock Hall Of Famer Ricky Byrd Announces New Album 'Clean Getaway'
• Bruce Springsteen Pays Tribute To Tom Petty
• Fifth Freedom Release 'Midnight Rain' Video
• Jared Leto Tapped To Star As Hugh Hefner In Biopic
• Rock Legend Tom Petty Confirmed Dead At 66
• Marilyn Manson Suffers Stage Accident and Postpones Tour
• Miley Cyrus Honors Las Vegas Victims During 'Fallon' Performance
• Keith Urban, Vince Gill Lead Nashville Vigil After Vegas Tragedy
• Taylor Swift Sends Flowers to LAPD For Officer Shot at Vegas Festival
• Jennifer Lopez Postpones Las Vegas Residency
• Ed Sheeran Reveals Inspiration Behind 'Perfect'
• Cardi B Believes She Can Copy Any Rapper's Flow
• Garth Brooks Dedicates Emotional Performance to Las Vegas Victims
• Little Big Town Gets USA Chant from Scottish Crowd
• Rodney Carrington Special Released On Netflix
• Blake Shelton Compares Chelsea Hander's Voice To Darth Vader
• Snoop Dogg Suggests Controversial Quarterback For Raiders
• Jake Owen Recounts Las Vegas Festival Shooting
• Lorde Teases New Music Via Cryptic Post
• Justin Bieber Meltdown Worse Than People Realized Says Manager
• Sam Hunt Shares Unforgettable Moment With 82-Year-Old Grandmother
• Jesse Colin Young and the Martin Barre Band Live
• Here's the Riot - Tonight We're Alive EP
• Quick Flicks: California Typewriter
• Shawna Virago - Last Night's Sugar
• On The Record: Walk the Line (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
• Depeche Mode: Rock N' Roll's Revolutionaries
• Freddie Nelson - Shake The Cage
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.